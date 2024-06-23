'Ajit Dada Should Consider Alliance With Prakash Ambedkar': NCP's Amol Mitkari Fires Salvo At Mahayuti; Sparks Buzz Of Party’s Exit From Alliance

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari |

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing tussle for dominance between the BJP and Shiv Sena within the Mahayuti alliance, attempts to marginalise the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been evident. Adding fuel to the fire, an aide of Ajit Pawar reportedly suggested on Saturday that he should form an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), for the forthcoming assembly elections. This proposal has ignited speculations about the NCP potentially breaking away from the Mahayuti alliance.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari openly criticised the Mahayuti and hinted at internal dissent. “Some people want Ajit Pawar to quit Mahayuti. Attempts are being made to single him out for the performance of the alliance in Lok Sabha elections. I think Ajit dada should consider an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar. This will lead to major changes in Maharashtra politics,” Mitkari reportedly stated according to a viral video. His remarks have stirred speculation about Ajit Pawar’s potential departure from the Mahayuti to contest the assembly elections independently.

RSS' Criticism Against Ajit Pawar's NCP

These speculations were heightened by an article in the RSS mouthpiece, Organiser Weekly, which suggested that the BJP’s brand value was being harmed by its alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Following the poor performance of the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections, where they secured only 17 out of 48 seats, there have been calls within the BJP to reconsider their partnership with Ajit Pawar. Some BJP members argue that Pawar’s presence, marred by corruption allegations, is a liability and suggest that a three-way contest involving the MVA, NCP, and BJP-Sena alliance could benefit the ruling coalition.

The Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is also reportedly discontented with the NCP's inclusion in the alliance. However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has publicly denied any intention of pushing the NCP out of the Mahayuti.

Ajit Pawar's NCP's Performance In Recent Polls

The recent Lok Sabha election results have cast doubt on Ajit Pawar’s ability to rally traditional NCP votes for the Mahayuti. The alliance’s disappointing performance contrasted sharply with the success of the MVA, which won 30 seats. Notably, Ajit Pawar’s NCP contested four seats but managed to win only one, while Sharad Pawar’s faction secured eight seats, including key victories in the sugar belt regions of western and northern Maharashtra.

A senior NCP leader while speaking to HT acknowledged that while no decision has been made regarding a split from the Mahayuti, the party is exploring various options. "We insist on maintaining our secular ideology despite our alliance with BJP-Sena. Our leadership will evaluate the best course for the party’s future. An alliance with Ambedkar is one possibility," he said.

Meanwhile, the VBA has stated that it would consider an alliance with the NCP only if it quits the Mahayuti. "Our position is clear. We will not collaborate with any party associated with the BJP. The NCP must leave the Mahayuti first," Rekha Thakur, VBA's state president reportedly stated.