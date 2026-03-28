AISF Mumbai Calls For Student Protests Against Transgender Protection Amendment Bill 2026, Cites Rights Violations

AISF urges student protests against Transgender Bill 2026, alleging violation of constitutional rights | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 27: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has called upon students across the country to protest against the Transgender Protection Amendment Bill, 2026, describing it as “deeply regressive” and “anti-constitutional.”

AISF criticises proposed amendment

In a statement released by its Mumbai unit, AISF strongly criticised the proposed amendment, arguing that it undermines the landmark National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India (NALSA) judgment.

The organisation emphasised that the ruling unequivocally recognised the right to self-identification of gender as a fundamental aspect of dignity, autonomy and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Concerns over violation of Supreme Court ruling

“The amendment stands in direct violation of the historic Supreme Court judgment,” the statement read, adding that the reintroduction of bureaucratic procedures and state oversight effectively nullifies the spirit of NALSA by placing barriers on gender identity recognition.

Alleged infringement of constitutional rights

AISF further argued that the Bill infringes upon several constitutional provisions. It violates Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law, by introducing discriminatory processes targeting transgender individuals. It also runs contrary to Articles 15 and 16, which prohibit discrimination and ensure equal opportunity.

Additionally, it impacts Article 19(1)(a), which protects freedom of expression, including the expression of gender identity, and Article 21, which guarantees the right to life with dignity.

Reference to right to privacy judgment

The statement also referenced the Supreme Court’s ruling in Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India, which affirmed that identity, privacy and bodily autonomy are fundamental rights.

According to AISF, the amendment violates these principles by subjecting transgender persons to “invasive, dehumanizing, and state-controlled processes.”

Call for reconsideration of Bill

Criticising the government’s priorities, AISF stated that instead of focusing on affirmative measures such as reservations in education and employment, universal healthcare access, protection from violence and social security, the Bill promotes “surveillance, exclusion, and systemic marginalization.”

Also Watch:

The student body has urged the President of India to withhold assent to the Bill and return it to Parliament for reconsideration.

“The fight for transgender rights,” the statement concluded, “is inseparable from the larger struggle for social justice, equality and dignity.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/