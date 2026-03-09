AISF Slams Maharashtra's 'EduCity' Plan, Alerts 'Corporate Takeover' Of Public Education

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has strongly criticised the Maharashtra government’s proposed “EduCity” initiative announced in the state budget for the financial year 2026–27, calling it a corporate-driven move that could undermine the public education system. | AI

Mumbai: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has strongly criticised the Maharashtra government’s proposed “EduCity” initiative announced in the state budget for the financial year 2026–27, calling it a corporate-driven move that could undermine the public education system. The student organisation alleged that the policy prioritises private investment and elite institutions over accessible and equitable education for all.

Foreign Universities in Navi Mumbai?

According to AISF, the government’s plan to develop 8 to 10 “Educational Cities,” including allowing universities from six foreign countries to set up campuses in Navi Mumbai, represents a step toward the commercialization of higher education. The federation argues that such initiatives could restrict quality education to wealthier sections of society while weakening public universities and colleges.

The organisation also raised concerns over the government’s presentation of pupil–teacher ratios (PTR) in the state’s Economic Survey. While the report states that the PTR is 30:1 at primary and upper primary levels and 26:1 at secondary and higher secondary levels, AISF claims these averages conceal significant regional disparities. For instance, the higher secondary PTR stands at 31:1 in Nanded district and 41:1 in Jalna district, reflecting severe shortages of teachers in rural areas.

AISF further highlighted that approximately 2.29 lakh government posts remain vacant across departments in Maharashtra. The group alleged that keeping these positions unfilled weakens public institutions and creates conditions that favour privatization.

'Adopt-a-School' Under Fire

In addition, the federation criticised policies affecting school education, claiming that more than 18,000 government Marathi-medium schools are being closed and around 65,000 primary schools are being pushed toward privatization through the “Adopt-a-School” scheme.

The organisation also pointed to declining higher education enrolment in the state. Data shows enrollment dropped from 4.621 million students in 2022–23 to 4.531 million in 2023–24, a decrease of nearly 90,000 students. AISF attributes this fall to rising education costs and reduced accessibility.

NASA Trip vs Lab Basics

Several new initiatives announced in the budget also drew criticism. The “Chief Minister’s Science Wari,” which proposes visits for students to institutions such as ISRO and NASA, was described by AISF as symbolic while many government schools lack basic science laboratories and qualified teachers. Similarly, the Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancement (MAHIMA), aimed at preparing students for employment abroad, was criticised for encouraging brain drain instead of creating jobs within the state.

“The Maharashtra government is turning education into a corporate marketplace. Under the name of ‘EduCity’, public education is being dismantled and handed over to private capital.” said Aamir Kazi, State Joint Secretary, AISF Maharashtra

AISF reiterated that education must remain a public good rather than a profit-oriented sector. The organisation announced plans to hold statewide protests against what it describes as “anti-student” education policies and vowed to continue campaigning for stronger public education in Maharashtra.