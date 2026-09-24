Airtel Enhances Mobile Network Around 4 Mumbai Ganpati Pandals During Ganesh Utsav | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, 23 September 2026: Bharti Airtel has expanded and optimised its mobile network around four prominent Ganpati pandals in Mumbai to support customers during Ganesh Utsav. Planned ahead of the festivities, the work is aimed at meeting increased demand for connectivity as devotees gather across some of the city’s busiest celebration areas.

For many families, a visit to a pandal involves much more than the time spent in front of the idol. They make plans on the way, coordinate meeting points, find their way through crowded streets and stay in touch with relatives at home. Photos, video calls and social media posts also allow them to share the occasion with loved ones who cannot join them in person.

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Network prepared for crowds

When large crowds use their phones in the same area at the same time, demand for calls and mobile data can rise sharply. Airtel planned additional network capacity around expected crowd movement and usage patterns to support customers through these busy periods.

The network coverage is augmented across Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and Khetwadicha Ganraj. Airtel focuses on strengthening capacity around these locations so customers can continue to make calls, use navigation and share moments from their visits.

Supporting festival connectivity

The value of staying connected is often felt in simple moments. Airtel’s preparations are intended to support these everyday needs while devotees take part in the celebrations.

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Devotees who are unable to visit in person can also watch Shree Lalbaugcha Raja – 2026 Live Darshan on Airtel Xstream Play, giving them a way to follow the occasion from elsewhere.

Ganesh Utsav brings people together across Mumbai and beyond. Through its network preparations and the viewing option on Xstream Play, Airtel aims to help customers stay connected to their loved ones and share the moments that matter during the festival.

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