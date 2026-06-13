Airoli–Kalwa Rail Corridor Hits 45% Progress, But Rehabilitation Of 436 Families Stalls Work | FPJ

Mumbai: The much-awaited Airoli–Kalwa Elevated Suburban Corridor has achieved 45 per cent physical progress as of May 2026, marking a significant milestone for one of Mumbai's key railway infrastructure projects. However, rehabilitation of hundreds of project-affected households continues to remain the biggest challenge before construction of the main elevated corridor can gather pace.

Project Overview & Cost

The ₹476-crore project, being executed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), aims to provide a direct rail link between the Central Railway and Trans-Harbour suburban networks. Once operational, the corridor is expected to improve operational flexibility, reduce congestion on existing routes and offer faster and more convenient travel to lakhs of daily commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MRVC has already completed Phase-I of the project, which involved development of the new Digha Gaon suburban station and associated railway infrastructure works that did not require land acquisition or rehabilitation. The station was commissioned in January 2024 and is currently serving passengers. Key works completed under this phase include construction of Bridges No. 36/4 and 36/5 and launching of girders for both Up and Down lines at the Mukund Road Road Under Bridge.

Phase-I Completed

For Phase-II, involving construction of the elevated corridor between Airoli and Kalwa, all major project approvals, Engineering Scale Plans (ESPs) and General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) have been obtained. The project requires acquisition of 2.40 hectares of land, including 1.87 hectares of government land and 0.53 hectares of private land. While the government land has already been acquired, acquisition of the remaining private land is under process.

The project also involves a major rehabilitation and resettlement exercise. For this purpose, MMRDA has earmarked 868 rehabilitation tenements at Balkum in Thane. So far, rehabilitation of 82 project-affected households (PAHs), including 75 residential units and seven common property resources, has been completed.

Phase-II Approvals in Place

According to MRVC, the Baseline Socioeconomic Survey (BSES) of 786 project-affected persons faced delays due to resistance from residents in Bhola Nagar and Shivaji Nagar. Following intervention by the Maharashtra government, joint verification of 350 affected households in Bhola Nagar has been completed and these families have been rehabilitated at Balkum. The vacated structures have subsequently been demolished, paving the way for project activities.

However, the rehabilitation process for the remaining 436 affected households in Shivaji Nagar is yet to move forward due to continued resistance from residents supported by local public representatives. Officials said efforts are being made at the highest levels of the state government to resolve the issue and complete the survey and rehabilitation process at the earliest.

Shivaji Nagar Stalled

"The Airoli–Kalwa Elevated Corridor is a strategically important project for Mumbai's suburban railway network. While significant progress has already been achieved through the commissioning of Digha Gaon station and completion of key infrastructure works, the next phase is closely linked to completion of rehabilitation activities. MRVC is working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the Government of Maharashtra to facilitate these processes so that the project can move forward and deliver long-term benefits to commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," said Sunil G. Udasi, Chief Manager (Corporate Coordination), MRVC.

MRVC has targeted completion of the project within 36 months after the land acquisition and rehabilitation process is completed. Railway officials say the corridor will create an important new suburban rail link and significantly strengthen connectivity between Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai's wider suburban rail network.

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