Airoli Woman Duped Of ₹11.26 Lakh By Fake Astrologer On Facebook After Seeking Solution To Marital Disputes | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman from Airoli was allegedly cheated of Rs 11.26 lakh by a fake astrologer she contacted through Facebook to resolve frequent disputes with her husband. The accused allegedly collected Rs 8.26 lakh through financial transactions and took a gold necklace worth Rs 3 lakh from her by promising to settle the couple’s differences. Rabale police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are investigating the fraud.

Facebook Advertisement Leads To Fraud

According to police, the woman, a resident of Sector 2 in Airoli, was looking for a solution to her marital problems when she came across an advertisement for an astrologer on Facebook. The advertisement carried a mobile phone number, which she contacted in the hope of finding a remedy for the frequent quarrels with her husband.

The accused allegedly gained her confidence by assuring her that he could permanently resolve the disputes between the couple. Claiming that the process required money, he persuaded her to make payments through different modes.

₹8.26 Lakh Transferred Online

The woman allegedly transferred Rs 8,26,500 through various transactions, including payments to a UPI ID and a Bank of Baroda account. The accused also allegedly took a 20-gram gold necklace valued at Rs 3 lakh, taking the total amount of the fraud to Rs 11,26,500.

However, the disputes between the woman and her husband continued despite the payments. Realising that she had been cheated, she approached Rabale police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are trying to trace the accused.

“We have registered a case in connection with the alleged fraud and are investigating the financial transactions to identify and trace the accused,” a police officer said.

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