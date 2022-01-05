Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road project: NMMC to provide lands in Airoli to MMRDA

To facilitate the ongoing construction work of the Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road project, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has agreed to provide lands to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Corporation (MMRDA) in Airoli.

The land will be used for construction-related works. The first phase of the project is likely to become operational by December 2022 and it will cut time and distance for motorists travelling from Navi Mumbai to Kalyan.

In addition, a new route from Thane-Belapur Road to Mumbai via Mulund and from Mulund to Thane Belapur Road to Navi Mumbai has been proposed for which the feasibility report will come by January 15.

In a joint meeting of civic chief and chief engineer of MMRDA held on Tuesday where civic body agreed to provide space at sector 3 in Airoli for smooth construction works of the ongoing Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road project.

“A part of a park, fire station premises and bus depot at sector 3 in Airoli will be provided to the MMRDA. After the completion of the project, the MMRDA will restore all the facilities and transfer them back to the NMMC,” said a senior civic official.

The much-delayed Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road project will connect Navi Mumbai directly to Kalyan. At present, motorists from Gahnsoli, Digha, Airoli, Rabale areas have to take the busy Mahape or Thane route to reach Kalyan. The elevated road will cut the distance between Navi Mumbai and Kalyan by 10 km and reduce the travel time by almost 30 minutes.

The road will also benefit motorists heading towards Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

In addition, a new route from Thane-Belapur Road to Mumbai via Mulund and from Mulund to Thane Belapur Road to Navi Mumbai has been proposed which will be executed through MMRDA.

“The meeting was organized to determine the time frame of the proceedings of the new route,” said the official.

The official added that the project consultant has been asked to check the technical feasibility of the new route and submit a final report by January 15. To take a final call, another meeting with MMRDA officials will be held on January 18.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:02 PM IST