Airoli-Katai Elevated Corridor: First 2 Phases To Open In July, Navi Mumbai-Dombivli Commute Set To Get Faster

The first two phases of the Airoli-Katai Elevated Corridor are set to open in July, improving connectivity between Navi Mumbai, Thane and Dombivli | AI Generated Representational Image

Kalyan, June 26: In a major infrastructure milestone for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the first two phases of the long-awaited Airoli-Katai Elevated Corridor are set to be commissioned in July, bringing substantial relief to lakhs of daily commuters travelling between Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli.

The opening of the initial stretches is expected to ease traffic congestion at several key junctions, significantly reduce travel time and strengthen connectivity across one of the region's busiest transport corridors.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has confirmed that the first two phases of the project have reached the final stage of completion and are being readied for inauguration next month.

The project has witnessed steady progress following sustained monitoring and regular follow-up by Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who has consistently reviewed construction progress through site inspections, coordination meetings and periodic reviews with senior MMRDA officials.

The 12.71-km Airoli-Katai Elevated Corridor is one of the most significant road infrastructure projects currently under development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Once fully operational, the corridor will shorten the distance between Airoli and Dombivli by nearly 10 kilometres, reducing travel time by 30 to 45 minutes.

It is expected to enable commuters to travel between Navi Mumbai and Dombivli in just 15 minutes, offering a faster and seamless alternative to the existing road network.

First Two Phases Ready

According to MMRDA officials, more than 92 per cent of the work on the 3.43-km first phase, stretching from Thane-Belapur Road to National Highway-4 (NH-4), has been completed, with only finishing work remaining.

Meanwhile, the 2.57-km second phase, connecting Airoli and Thane-Belapur Road, has been completed in its entirety. Both stretches are proposed to be inaugurated together before being opened for public traffic in July.

The commissioning of these two phases is expected to significantly improve vehicular movement at major traffic bottlenecks, including Mahape, Shilphata, Kalyan Phata and along Thane-Belapur Road.

The elevated corridor will establish uninterrupted connectivity between the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, Thane-Belapur Road and National Highway-4, reducing congestion while saving commuters valuable time, fuel and transportation costs.

Apart from improving passenger mobility, the corridor is also expected to strengthen logistics and freight movement across the industrial belt of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, benefiting businesses by ensuring faster transportation of goods and reducing travel delays.

Final Phase Under Construction

Officials said construction of the 6.71-km third and final phase, extending from National Highway-4 to Katai Naka, is progressing and is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.

Once this section is commissioned, the entire 12.71-km elevated corridor will become fully operational, creating a high-speed transport link connecting Navi Mumbai, Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan.

Sources associated with the project said Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde has been closely monitoring its implementation since its inception. Through regular review meetings at the MMRDA headquarters, multiple site visits and continuous coordination among various government agencies, he has pushed for the timely completion of the project and addressed technical and administrative bottlenecks to accelerate construction.

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The opening of the first two phases in July is expected to provide immediate relief to lakhs of motorists who grapple with chronic congestion on Thane-Belapur Road and adjoining highways.

With the final phase also progressing, the Airoli-Katai Elevated Corridor is poised to become one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's most transformative infrastructure projects, enhancing regional connectivity, improving traffic efficiency and supporting long-term economic growth.

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