Air quality check in Navi Mumbai: MPCB installs air pollution monitoring machines at 11 locations

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has installed automatic air pollution monitoring machines at 11 strategic locations in Taloja, Kalamboli, and Taloja Navade area.

This comes after Maharashtra Lokayukta directed the state environment department to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the level of gases released in the air by chemical units in Taloja MIDC and submit a report within three weeks.

Complain to Lokayukta

Earlier, Aadarsh Samajik Sanstha had complained to the Lokayukta that residents were suffering from air pollution and strong smell during the night time in Taloja and adjoining areas, which was leading to several health issues. During the Lokayukta hearing, the Navi Mumbai Pollution Control Board was ordered to install a pollution monitoring device, following which the MPCBinstalled the automatic monitoring machines.

According to a senior official from the Pollution Corporation of Taloja Division, the machines have been set up to monitor and measure the air pollutionemitted at night from the Taloja Industrial estate.

Rajeev Sinha, member Aadarsh Samajik Sanstha Taloja, stated, "Machines have been set up at eleven places to measure and monitor the air pollutionemitted at night from Taloja Industrial Estate. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board should focus on these machines." The automatic air pollutionmonitoring machines have been installed in Taloja Colony, Sector 21, Kedar Society, Siddhi, Ghot area, Taloja, Navade, Kalamboli, and Kharghar areas.

In addition, the Lokayukta has also directed the MPCB and Environment department to devise some mechanism to find out who is responsible for the release of obnoxious gases in the area.

Even the SIT, comprising technicians, a police officer and a bureaucrat, will depute a team to monitor the levels of gases.

