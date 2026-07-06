Air India Receives Delivery Of Third Line-Fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft Following A 17-Hour Marathon Flight | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Air India took delivery of its third factory-fresh, line-fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, registered as VT-AWC. The aircraft arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, after completing a grueling 17hr 14min non-stop ferry flight directly from Boeing’s manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

This latest addition is a part of the Tata Group-owned carrier's multi-billion-dollar transformation program Vihaan.AI. Unlike the airline's older, legacy widebody fleet, these line-fit models come directly from the Boeing assembly line, fully equipped with Air India's completely redesigned signature cabin interiors.

The twin-engine widebody introduces a highly competitive 296-seat, three-class configuration aimed squarely at recovering market share on premium long-haul sectors. The Business Class cabin will feature 30 suites arranged in a passenger-preferred 1-2-1 reverse-herringbone configuration, guaranteeing direct aisle access for every traveler. The customised elevated ascent seating converts into a fully flat 79-inch bed or a relaxed chaise lounge configuration.

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The aircraft contains 28 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration with a 38-inch seat pitch, a 7-inch recline, a 6-way adjustable headrest, and independently deployable calf and footrests. Similarly, the Economy Class offers 238 lightweight, ergonomically optimised seats utilising a standard 3-3-3 cross-section layout.

A critical element of Air India’s product upgrade is the fleet-wide installation of the state-of-the-art Thales AVANT Up inflight entertainment (IFE) system. Every seat on VT-AWC features high-definition 4K QLED HDR touchscreens that support Bluetooth audio pairing with personal wireless headphones.

For years, Air India's primary bottleneck on international routes was its legacy product, which fell short of global premium standards. The delivery of VT-AWC represents a steady cadence of line-fit aircraft entering the network.

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