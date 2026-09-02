Air India Express Unveils New Uniforms Celebrating India’s Rich Textile Heritage Across Its Global Network | File photo

Mumbai: Air India Express rolled out a dynamic new uniform collection for its cabin crew and frontline teams across its entire global network with effect from September 1. The new uniforms will flaunt textile legacy from India's five states to bring a unified aesthetic to touchpoints across airports, flight operations, security and onboard cabins.

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According to Air India Express, the new attire extends the airline’s popular 'Tales of India' initiative – originally launched through custom aircraft tail art – directly into everyday guest interactions. Drawing inspiration from traditional Indian weaves and crafts, the collection subtly incorporates motifs inspired by Tamil Nadu’s Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh’s Pattu, Gujarat’s Patola, Assam’s Gamosa and Madhya Pradesh’s Bagh handicraft styles.

The silhouettes blend ethnic roots with modern practicality, featuring contemporary adaptations of the classic kurti paired with tailored jackets, scarves, and pocket squares. The new uniform's color scheme centres on the airline's signature Xpress Blue base, highlighted by vibrant Xpress Orange accents to maintain strong brand recognition.

The female uniforms across cabin crew, aviation security and airport services were designed in-house by Air India Express designer Pooja Krishnan. According to the carrier, the apparel accounts for the physical demands of airport and cabin environments as they have been designed from an insider's perspective. However, men’s cabin crew attire was created in collaboration with retail giant Trent Limited.

Air India Express stated that the uniforms utilise banana crepe fabric, chosen specifically for its high breathability, durability, comfortable stretch and elegant drape to support long shifts and varying climates.

Air India Group's head of Marketing, e-commerce and loyalty, Sunil Suresh, said, "Our frontline teams shape some of the most memorable moments in every guest's journey, and these new uniforms are designed to reflect their energy, professionalism and warmth. More than a refreshed look, they represent how Air India Express has evolved over the past few years, creating a consistent experience across our aircraft, airports and onboard service."