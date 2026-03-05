Air India Expands Asia Footprint With Direct Flights Between Mumbai-Tokyo (Haneda) & Delhi-Hanoi

Air India | Representation Image File Pic

Mumbai: Air India announced the launch of two new international routes, expanding its footprints across Asia. The airline will operate direct flights between Mumbai and Tokyo Haneda as well as Delhi and Hanoi.

The Mumbai-Tokyo Haneda flight will operate four times a week with Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft from June 15. It recently increased frequency between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda from 4x weekly to 7x weekly flights. From February 14, it has also upgraded its product offering on the route with its B787-9 aircraft, featuring world-class cabin interiors and introducing premium economy on the route for the first time.

Air India customers travelling to Japan will now experience a transformed onboard flying experience with new cabin interiors, modern inflight entertainment systems, WiFi internet connectivity, and refreshed inflight meal menus and beverage collection. The airline has an active codeshare partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA) – a fellow Star Alliance member – to provide convenient onward connections from Tokyo Haneda to six other major cities in Japan, including Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Sapporo.

The Mumbai-Tokyo Haneda flight no. AI-356 will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing at 4.50pm and reaching at 4.55am local time. The return flight no. AI-355 will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing at 8.50am and reaching Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2.20pm.

Japan has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing outbound destinations for Indian travellers. According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, over 3.15 lakh Indians visited Japan in 2025, representing a 35% increase over 2024 and nearly 80% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Air India will also commence operations on Delhi-Hanoi route from May 1 five times a week, making Hanoi the airline’s second gateway in Vietnam after Ho Chi Minh City. Air India will deploy its A320neo aircraft on the Delhi-Hanoi route. The opening of this new route adds 7,028 seats to and from Vietnam each month.

Air India flights to and from Vietnam are also expected to enable convenient connections to several destinations across the airline’s domestic and international route networks, including the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. Vietnam now ranks as the third-most-visited country in Southeast Asia, having recorded over 20 million visitors in 2025.

Air India’s chief commercial officer Nipun Aggarwal said, “Since Air India’s privatisation, we have significantly grown our network across Southeast Asia and the Far East, having added several new routes, optimised flight schedules to enable convenient cross-continent connections, forged new partnerships with other carriers, and deploying upgraded cabin products progressively.”

