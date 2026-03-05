IndiGo Announces Daily Jamnagar–Navi Mumbai Flights From April 23 To Boost Gujarat Connectivity

IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: IndiGo announced daily flights connecting Jamnagar and Navi Mumbai from April 23, adding Jamnagar as its sixth destination in Gujarat and increasing the number of operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

IndiGo already operates from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar, which was recently announced. The new service will be operated by IndiGo's A320 aircraft and is said to support trade and tourism by boosting regional connectivity while also offering convenient onward travel across IndiGo's extensive domestic and international network.

The flight no 6E-2053 from NMIA will depart at 4pm everyday and reach Jamnagar at 5.30pm. The return flight no. 6E-2034 will depart at 6.10pm and reach Navi Mumbai at 7.35pm.

IndiGo’s head of sales Vinay Malhotra said, "This new route further strengthens our presence in western India and enhances connectivity to and from Gujarat. This new service underscores IndiGo's continued commitment to expand its domestic footprint by linking key regional centres with major metros, while consistently delivering a reliable, seamless, and efficient travel experience."

Jamnagar is a key driver of Gujarat's industrial growth, with strong contributions across energy, petrochemicals, ports, and manufacturing. The new service is said to strengthen the city's linkages with major economic hubs through Navi Mumbai, unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment, and regional development.

