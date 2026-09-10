AIMIM Protests Outside TMC Over Mumbra Water Crisis, Seeks 10 MLD Supply Increase | File Pic

Thane, September 10, 2026: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a ‘Dhadak Morcha’ outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters today, protesting against the persistent water shortage and alleged illegal water tapping in Mumbra and Kausa.

AIMIM stages water protest

The agitation, led by AIMIM corporator from Ward 30 Sahar Yunus Shaikh, saw a large turnout of party workers, women and local residents. Carrying empty earthen pots, protesters raised slogans against the civic administration and smashed the pots near the TMC headquarters as a symbolic expression of their anger over the water crisis.

According to the protesters, residents in parts of Mumbra receive water for around four days, followed by four days of extremely low pressure or no supply. They alleged that illegal tapping of water pipelines by unauthorised operators was further affecting pressure and disrupting distribution.

Residents raise supply concerns

“People are being forced to store water for days because there is no certainty about when the next supply will come. Despite repeatedly informing the authorities about illegal connections, no stringent action has been taken,” said a resident from Mumbra who participated in the protest.

AIMIM leaders alleged that the problem persists despite adequate rainfall and questioned the TMC’s water management in the area.

“The residents of Mumbra and Kausa are not demanding anything unreasonable. We are asking for a regular and adequate water supply. The TMC must increase the allocation to the area by at least 10 MLD and take immediate criminal action against those stealing water,” Shaikh said.

Demands submitted to TMC

The delegation submitted a memorandum to TMC officials, demanding an additional 10 MLD water supply, strict action against illegal water tapping and effective implementation of rainwater harvesting and water conservation measures.

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Another protester said, “Women are spending hours arranging water for their families. This is not just a shortage; it has become a daily struggle for residents.”

AIMIM warned that if the civic administration fails to resolve the issue permanently, the party would intensify its agitation and launch a larger protest across the city.

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