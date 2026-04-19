AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan’s Social Media Account Hacked; ₹5 Lakh Extortion Demand Made

AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan | X @ANI

Mumbai: In a serious case of cybercrime, AIMIM leader and former MLA Waris Pathan has alleged that his social media account was hacked and he was threatened with the circulation of morphed private photographs unless he paid ₹5 lakh.

According to the complaint, unidentified accused persons hacked Pathan’s account and accessed personal photos of him and his family. The accused allegedly morphed these images and threatened to make them viral on social media platforms if the ransom was not paid.

Police officials said Pathan received multiple threatening calls from three different international numbers. During these calls, the caller demanded ₹5 lakh and warned of serious consequences if the demand was not met.

Pathan approached the Worli Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 308(2), 308(3), and 351(4).

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the threatening calls may have originated from Cambodia. However, officials said further technical analysis is underway to trace the exact source and identify those involved.Police added that the threats began on April 16 and the investigation is currently in progress.

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