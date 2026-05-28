AIMIM Corporator Roshan Irfan Shaikh's Caste Certificate Declared Fraudulent After Verification Committee Ruling | Representational Image

Following the case of AIMIM corporator Roshan Irfan Shaikh of Ward 138, the caste certificate of Ward 137 corporator Sameer Patel has now been declared fraudulent.

The District Caste Certificate Verification Committee, Ahilyanagar on Wednesday gave its decision that "Patel Shamir Ramzan of the caste of 'Julaha' (Other Backward Class) is declared invalid. The certificate of the caste issued to the applicant by the Competent Authority and Sub-Divisional Officer, Sangamner, District Ahilyanagar, dated 26/12/2025 is being declared invalid".

The decision has caused a stir within the AIMIM. In the 2026 BMC elections, Sameer Patel won Ward 137 in Govandi, but the runner-up, Ayesha Rafiq Shaikh of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, challenged Patel's caste certificate in the local court, following which the decision was made.

"Since the caste claim of the applicant is invalid, all the benefits availed by the applicant on the basis of the said caste certificate shall automatically become void and recoverable under Sections 10(1), 10(2) and 10(3) of the Maharashtra Caste Certificate (Regulation) Act, 2000. The original caste certificate under Section 7(1) of the Caste Certificate (Regulation of Issue and Verification of Caste Certificates) Act, 2000 shall be seized by the Competent Authority and Sub-Divisional Officer, Sangamner, Dist. Ahilyanagar," the committee's decision says.

The copy of the committee decision has been sent to BMC's M-East ward as well for further course of action.

Speaking to media, Ayesha Shaikh said, "I demand that strict action be taken against anyone involved in obtaining the fake caste certificate, not just Sameer Patel. Patel not only betrayed the public but also wasted the BMC's valuable time."

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