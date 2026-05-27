'If Muslims Had Prayed…': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Reacts To Alleged Bhajan-Kirtan Inside Taj Mahal Ahead Of Eid | Video | X @nextminutenews7 & File Pic

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, on May 27, reacted sharply to a viral video allegedly showing tourists performing bhajan-kirtan inside the premises of the Taj Mahal ahead of Eid.

Speaking on May 27, Pathan questioned what he described as the selective enforcement of rules at protected monuments. Referring to the viral clip, he said, “Is the ASI sleeping? Is the police department sleeping? Yes, all the rules and regulations should be followed only by Muslims. Think about it. There was a Kirtan bhajan there. No one raised any objection. No one kicked them. No one fired. But if you believe in that place, if a Muslim had the time to pray, and had prayed for three minutes, then there would have been a case against them by now.”

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The remarks came amid growing debate online over whether religious activities were carried out inside the Taj Mahal complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The controversy began after a video circulated widely on social media showing a group of visitors allegedly singing devotional songs within the monument premises.

However, the Archaeological Survey of India later clarified that no organised kirtan or religious programme had taken place inside the Taj Mahal complex. According to officials, the individuals seen in the video were likely tourists who had gathered in a shaded area to escape the intense heat.

Despite the clarification, Pathan’s remarks added a political dimension to the controversy.