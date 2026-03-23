AIMIM Corporator Khairunissa Hussain Defends Husband's Photo Row, Claims All Cases Against 'Tadipar' Akbar Hussain Are Fake

Last week, Khairunissa got into a huge controversy over hanging her husband's photo in her office, who is 'tadipar' (extern) and now staying at Mumbra. The AIMIM corporator also alleged that the BJP is intentionally targeting her. |

Mumbai: Khairunissa Akbar Hussain, a first-time corporator from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from ward 145 (Mankhurd) and M-East ward committee chairperson, claimed that all cases, including that of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against her husband Akbar Hussain, are fake, and that the BJP government should launch an inquiry and prove the charges. Last week, Khairunissa got into a huge controversy over hanging her husband's photo in her office, who is 'tadipar' (extern) and now staying at Mumbra. The AIMIM corporator also alleged that the BJP is intentionally targeting her.

Photo Removal Clarified

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Khairunissa said, “The photo in the ward committee office was hung by one of the party workers. As soon as we received the complaint, I told them to remove it immediately. However, the BJP members issued a press statement saying my husband is ‘tadipar’ and has many cases against him. I want to ask, if the cases against him are true, why haven’t those charges been proven yet”?

Khairunissa added, “My husband was released on bail in the NIA case within months during the COVID pandemic, as none of the charges could be proven. Later, an inspector of created several fake cases at the behest of an NCP leader. My husband was externed immediately after the BMC elections. He is staying in Mumbra now. Instead of targeting me for petty things, the BJP can launch an inquiry into the cases against him and prove the charges,” the corporator said.

Police Sources Reveal

According to police sources, Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla has a long criminal record, has been externed from Mumbai due to his alleged involvement in multiple serious offences and is currently reported to be residing in Mumbra, Thane. Hussain is a history-sheeter facing more than 20 criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, theft, extortion, smuggling, and involvement in counterfeit currency rackets. Despite this, he allegedly projected himself as a social worker and builder, the police officials said.

Hussain has previously been linked to interstate car theft gangs and was arrested by Karnataka police in 2013 in a credit card cloning case. In January 2016, he was again arrested in connection with a car theft involving a Bombay High Court lawyer. In December 2020, officials from the NIA, with assistance from Trombay police, arrested Hussain from his residence in connection with an international counterfeit currency racket allegedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s network. Investigations revealed that fake currency worth Rs23.8 lakh was seized from a woman arriving in Mumbai from Dubai, with suspected links to Pakistan-based sources. Hussain was subsequently booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Extortion Case

In another case, a 69-year-old jeweller from Chembur accused Hussain of demanding Rs50 lakh in extortion related to a property development project in Trombay. The accused allegedly threatened to kill the complainant if the demand was not met, following which a case was registered at Trombay police station.

Last week, the BJP questioned how a person legally barred from the city could have his photograph displayed in a public office, accusing AIMIM of promoting individuals with criminal backgrounds. The party used the incident to target AIMIM politically, intensifying the row. Sensing the growing controversy, AIMIM leadership intervened and ordered the immediate removal of the photograph to prevent further escalation. However, the issue has already heated the political atmosphere in the city.

The controversy has once again brought Hussain’s criminal background into the spotlight, raising questions about political accountability and the use of public offices.

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