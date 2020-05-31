Ailing Arthur Road Jail SP transferred

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Arthur Road Jail Superintendent of Police NB Vyachal was transferred to his original posting at Ratnagiri Central Prison on Friday. Officials said, Vyachal has pre-existing ailments like high blood pressure. He was on leave for the last fortnight and resumed work on Friday. However, when he was advised against it by the medical officer considering his health issues, he was replaced by the Principal of Taloja Training Centre J S Naik.

According to the order issued on Friday, Vyachal, who was given charge of the Arthur Road Jail amidst the pandemic, had handled one of the most sensitive and crowded jails in south Mumbai very efficiently while it was affected with COVID-19, infecting 158 inmates and 26 staffers. The situation has now stabilised with 120 inmates and 26 staffers testing negative for the virus.

However, due to his health issues, he could not resume on Friday and the post of the superintendent could not be kept vacant, which is why he had to be transferred to Ratnagiri, read the order. Vyachal is slated to resume his duties at Ratnagiri Central Prison once he is medically fit.