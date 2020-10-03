AIIMS report rules out murder in Rajput case

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) panel led by Dr Sudhir Gupta to look into the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has ruled out the murder of the late actor in its report. This development has come as a major shot in the arm for the Mumbai Police and the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which were under attack from BJP. The AIIMS report stated there were no injuries on Sushant’s body other than hanging. There were also no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and the clothes.

This has prompted the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to demand that CBI should soon release the inquiry report so that everyone can know whether the case was about suicide or murder. “We want the CBI inquiry report to soon to be made public so that it will be known whether it was a suicide or murder.” He however, declined to make further statements saying that it will not be proper for him till the government receives official information in this regard.

Deshmukh reiterated that the Mumbai Police was investigating the SSR case very well when suddenly it was handed over to CBI. “The Supreme Court in its judgement on August 19 has commended Mumbai Police's investigation in the case. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. ’SSR case was investigated by Mumbai Police in a professional manner. This was again substantiated by the observations by the Supreme Court and AIIMS report,’’ noted Deshmukh.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier said the CBI investigation will not be different from the city police probe. ‘’The Mumbai Police investigation report was seen by only seven people including himself and the advocate general. The report was sealed and later handed over to the SC which had expressed satisfaction on the investigation by the Mumbai Police. There was no wrong doing nor any fault in the probe,’’ he added.

Singh further said some people including leading advocates criticised the Mumbai Police without knowing anything. “When I asked a leading lawyer, he said he was not having any information but was informed by a TV anchor. He criticised the Mumbai Police probe,’’ he said.

‘’How many have seen our investigation report? Apart from those seven people nobody knows what the investigation report is. They also are not aware of the statements given by people during interrogation. However, we are happy as a professional police force. Our investigation was thoroughly professional one. We have extended full cooperation to CBI,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s allies Congress and NCP slammed the BJP for levelling charges against the Mumbai Police and the MVA government.

State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said the investigation by Mumbai Police was honest and forthright. ‘’It is clear that it was a conspiracy of the Modi government with the help of fake media allies. After the confirmation of AIIMS panel, the conspiracy of Modi government to defame Maharashtra is exposed. The state government should set up SIT to nab conspirators and their mastermind,’’ he noted.

State NCP spokesman Mahaesh Tapase demanded that the offence should be registered against those indulged in defaming the MVA government and the Mumbai police in the SSR death case. ‘’Eying the Bihar assembly elections, BJP leaders politicised the issue but AIIMS report has now exposed them,’’ he said.