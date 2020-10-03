190 Maharashtra police personnel test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours, total count at 23,879

As many as 190 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,879 in the force, said the Maharashtra Police.

While there are 2,758 active cases, 20,871 police personnel in the state have recovered from the disease.

With two new deaths reported in the same period, the COVID-19 death toll in the force has reached 250.

Rearding 'Police Action Related to COVID-19 from March 22', the Maharashtra Police said 369 policemen found assaulted, 78 health professionals were attacked and 915 people violated quarantine protocols. While 39,004 people were arrested, 96,532 vehicles were seized to date in the state.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,61,313 active cases, 11,17,720 cured and discharged cases, and 37,480 deaths.

With an increase of 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).