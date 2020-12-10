AIDS Control: MBMC-run Indira Gandhi Hospital bags top spot in district

In a first, the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) in Mira Road has bagged the five-star ranking by standing first in the district for this year’s Quality Management System (QMS) under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) which is held under the aegis of the Maharashtra State Aids Control Society.

The Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital in Bhayandar bagged the second spot in the district’s ranking list.

“Apart from the five star ranking, MBMC’s IGH has also won the top slot for certificate of excellence in functioning the Designated STI/RTI Clinic (DSRC)," said Dr Aswhwini Lanjekar who heads the MBMC’s Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre.

QMS has been developed primarily focussing on the ICTCs which cater to the clientele who access HIV testing services. The QMS implementation process seeks to ensure that the ICTCs achieve standards of good laboratory practices (GLP) in HIV testing. This is a step wise improvement process with an inbuilt mechanism of technical assistance for gap mitigation.