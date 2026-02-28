Ahmednagar Woman’s Custodial Death: Family Continues 18-Year Fight For Justice |

Mumbai: Nearly 18 years after the alleged custodial death of 40-year-old Suman Kale at Shrirampur police station in Ahmednagar district, her family continues to fight for justice, alleging that the case has been diluted and that stringent provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were not invoked despite their tribal identity.

Background of Custodial Death

Suman Kale, who belonged to the Pardhi community — classified as a Scheduled Tribe and recognised as a nomadic tribe — was allegedly picked up by the Shrirampur police in May 2007 in connection with a gold robbery case. Her brother, 41-year-old Girish Chavan, has been pursuing the case since her death.

Family Alleges Illegal Detention

“We belong to the Pardhi Samaj, a nomadic Scheduled Tribe, but we have been left speechless when it comes to our rights,” Chavan told FPJ. “My sister was illegally detained by the police between May 12 and May 14, 2007. She was assaulted physically and mentally. The torture was so brutal that she died.”

Suicide Claim Contested

According to the family, the police initially portrayed the death as a case of suicide. However, after sustained efforts, a murder case was eventually registered against the concerned police personnel.

Charge-Sheet Details Injuries

The charge-sheet alleges that between May 12 and May 14, 2007, Suman was assaulted in custody, resulting in serious external and internal injuries. She allegedly became unconscious on May 14 and was shifted to Deepak Hospital. She died there on May 16, 2007.

Alleged Fabricated Medical Records

There are also allegations that false medical records were created to shield the accused police personnel and the treating doctor. The charge-sheet states that, as per the police version, Suman consumed poison and died by suicide. However, the CID investigation reportedly concluded that she had been illegally detained from May 12 to May 16, 2007.

CID Findings on Custody

“The investigation revealed that Suman was illegally picked up from her residence on May 12, 2007, and remained in illegal custody of the accused police officers until May 16, 2007,” the CID’s opinion recorded in the case states.

Legal Petitions and Challenges

Legal proceedings have seen multiple challenges. A criminal writ petition was filed before the Aurangabad bench of the High Court by Dr. Sidhavaram Deepak Subramanyam of Deepak Hospital seeking quashing of the FIR and charge-sheet. Another petition was filed by a police officer challenging the enquiry conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ahmednagar, under Section 176 of the CrPC.

Special Public Prosecutor Appointed

The State has appointed advocate Prakash Salsingekar as Special Public Prosecutor in the case. Speaking on the matter, Salsingekar said the case has been registered against the police officers attached to the concerned police station.

Also Watch:

Demand to Transfer IPS Officer

However, the family has also sought the transfer of senior IPS officer Sunil Ramanand, currently serving as Additional Director General of Police, State CID, Maharashtra, Pune. According to Chavan, Ramanand was the Superintendent of Police of the district at the time of the alleged custodial torture.

Application for Fair Trial

“The brother of the deceased has filed an application stating that since Sunil Ramanand was the SP at the relevant time, and as he allegedly failed to register atrocity charges against the accused officers, he should be transferred to ensure a fair trial,” Salsingekar said. “I have requested the State to issue necessary directions for further progress in the case.”

Atrocity Charges Not Invoked

The family maintains that despite belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, atrocity provisions were not invoked against the accused officers.

No Response from Officer

FPJ contacted Ramanand for comment but did not receive a response at the time of going to press.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/