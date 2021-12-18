Ahmednagar: Amit Shah talks about state of cooperative banks in Maharashtra, asks how scams involving crores happened

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made a veiled remark against the MVA government in Maharashtra claiming bank guarantees were not being issued to some sugar mills that have links to leaders of opposition parties.

Shah was speaking at a function related to the cooperation sector in Ahmednagar district, some 250 kilometres from here.

"We need to free the cooperative movement of shortcomings. There was a time when district cooperative banks of Maharashtra were looked up to, but today there are only three left. How did scams involving crores of money happen? Did RBI do it? No RBI didn't do it...," He was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I've not come to make political remarks...Just want to tell workers of Cooperative movement that Centre is with them. But simultaneously we need to increase efficiency, bring in professional students and give them command," added Shah.

"This practice is not right. The state government needs to rise above politics. I am not going to be a mute spectator in this sector. Maharashtra's cooperation movement is as holy as Kashi for many people," he asserted, adding that he would observe what cooperative societies were doing rather than "who manages it and their political inclinations".

Shah, while asserting that the cooperation sector needs modernization and has to be competitive, said district central cooperative banks from Maharashtra were hailed for its good performance earlier, but most of them were poorly managed now.

It is corruption that has paralyzed these banks and not the RBI (rules and regulations), he added.

Incidentally, Ahmednagar district holds the distinction of setting up Asia's first cooperative sugar mill, which is managed by Congress-turned-BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at present.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:28 PM IST