Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Decision To Reach UK Via Ahmedabad On Not Finding Direct Flight From Mumbai Proved Fatal For family

Javed Ali Syed, a manager at a London-based hotel, had come to India with his three family members to meet his ailing mother, but could not book a direct return flight from Mumbai and decided to reach the UK capital via Ahmedabad - a decision that turned fatal for them.

Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Javed Ali Syed and his family, who came to Mumbai to visit his ailing mother, perished in the Ahmedabad Air India crash | File Photo

Mumbai, Jun 14: Javed Ali Syed, a manager at a London-based hotel, had come to India with his three family members to meet his ailing mother, but could not book a direct return flight from Mumbai and decided to reach the UK capital via Ahmedabad - a decision that turned fatal for them.

Javed Ali, a British national hailing from Malad East in Mumbai, his wife Mariam (35) and their two children - Zayn (6) and Amani (4) - were on board the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad soon after taking off on Thursday afternoon.

The family had flown to India last week to see Javed's mother, who is undergoing treatment for a heart condition.

Javed had moved to the United Kingdom 11 years ago, where he met and married Mariam. He later acquired British citizenship and settled in Kensington, London. Mariam was employed as a brand ambassador at Harrods, London's famous luxury department store, while Javed managed the Best Western Kensington Olympia Hotel.

"They were leading a happy life in London," said Javed's cousin Saood Memon.

Javed's younger brother Imtiyaz Ali said, "They came here to get his mother treated and to celebrate Eid al-Adha with the family. As they could not find a direct flight from Mumbai, they went to Ahmedabad to fly back to London."

After the plane crash incident, Imtiyaz and his uncle rushed to Ahmedabad to help the authorities in the identification of victims by providing their DNA samples.

Imtiyaz said the family's return to India after a long gap turned tragic and he regretted their decision to take the Ahmedabad route. He said he would not rest till he gets the mortal remains of Javed and his family members. "We need a closure," he said.

