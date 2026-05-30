Ahilyadevi Holkar Memorial Inaugurated In Thane As Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Her Legacy

Thane: A memorial dedicated to the revered queen, Ahilyadevi Holkar, was inaugurated in Thane on Saturday.

The event, organised by Dhangar Pratishthan to mark the 301st birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar, also featured the presentation of the prestigious “Dhangarratna” awards to individuals who have made notable contributions in various fields.

Several dignitaries, social activists, office-bearers and members of the Dhangar community attended the function in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state government was drawing inspiration from the ideals of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar in its efforts to promote welfare and development.

Shinde paid tribute to Ahilyadevi Holkar’s enduring legacy, describing her as a symbol of good governance, social welfare and public service. He said her contributions to society, including the construction of temples, ghats, dharamshalas and community kitchens across the country, had earned her a place among India’s most respected historical figures.

“It is a matter of pride and good fortune that I could make even a small contribution towards the construction of this memorial,” Shinde said. He congratulated the organisers for creating an inspiring monument despite space constraints and added that the true tribute to Ahilyadevi would be to carry forward her ideals and values.

Recalling decisions taken during his tenure as Chief Minister, Shinde noted that the historic decision to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyadevi Nagar was announced during a birth anniversary celebration at Chondi, the birthplace of Ahilyadevi Holkar. He also highlighted that the state’s farm loan waiver scheme had been named after her.

Also Watch:

Emphasising the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Shinde referred to the “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme and said Ahilyadevi’s example of leadership, self-reliance and social commitment continued to inspire policies aimed at strengthening women economically and socially.

He further said that the state was working for the welfare of farmers, women and ordinary citizens while keeping the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyadevi Holkar at the forefront. “Even hundreds of memorials would not be enough to match the greatness of her work,” he remarked.

During the programme, Dhangarratna awards were presented to achievers from the fields of art, education, literature, social service, government service, politics and medicine. The awardees included Dattatray Chivhane, Bhagwan Asaram Gavde, Dr Mahadev Girkar, Biru Kolekar, Sandhya Khatal, Niharika Khondale and Dr Suvarna Chopde.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/