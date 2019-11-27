Ahead of swearing-in of new govt, Aaditya Thackeray holds late night meet with Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on late Tuesday night visited the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Junior Thackeray was accompanied by Sena leaders Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar. Even Ajit Pawar had been at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' since evening.

Uddhav Thackeray, a nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing-in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The Sena president, along with key leaders of Congress and NCP, met Governor BK Koshyari to stake claim to form a government on Tuesday night.

Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, "Maha Vikas Aghadi has elected Uddhav Thackeray saheb as their leader. Governor gave us the chance to form government in the state. We want to work for the people and will provide a stable government to the state." He said that the parties have come together to "take Maharashtra forward".