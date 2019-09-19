Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, state government reduces interest rate for real estate sector

Looking into liquidity squeeze in the construction industry, Maharashtra government ahead of assembly elections has issued a circular in which it has reduced the interest rate and even granted developers more time for payments under the instalment facility.

Last month, the Maharashtra government has granted Rs 2,200-crore fiscal package for Mumbai’s real estate industry. Now the municipality is trying to make situation much better by reducing interest rate and change in payment method.

According to Indian Express, the interest rate for premium instalments collected from developers in lieu of additional buildable space has been reduced to 8.5 per cent from 12 per cent. Moreover, the developers can now make payments in six instalments over 60 months. Earlier it was, four instalments spread over 36 months. It is for high-rise construction- above 70 m height. Whereas, for low-rise it has been increased from three instalments over 24 months to five instalments over 48 months.