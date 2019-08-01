Real Estate sees a 31% decline in institutional funding, Mumbai attracts highest funds

Real Estate Attracts $2.2 Bn Institutional Funding in H1 2019, 31% Yearly Fall (Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)· PE & NBFC investments close to USD 2.2 bn in H1 2019 (approx. USD 3.2 bn in H1 2018) ·

Commercial real estate had 64% share with USD 1.4 bn inflows · Private equity alone pumped in USD 2.1 bn in H1 2019 against USD 2.6 bn a year ago · Inflows from NBFCs saw 73% fall - from USD 520 mn in H1 2018 to USD 140 mn in H1 2019 ·

MMR saw maximum inflows of USD 530 mn, followed by Pune with nearly USD 250 mn · Southern cities Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad collectively attracted over USD 610 mn in H1 2019, NCR saw minimal inflows · PE funds optimistic post elections, infused USD 580 mn in Indian real estate in June itself

MUMBAI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority government at the Centre is gradually reviving private equity's confidence in Indian real estate - especially the commercial sector.

ANAROCK research indicates that PE players infused USD 580 mn into Indian real estate in the month of June, immediately after Modi 2.0 took charge. That said, the general elections predictably cast a shadow on funding into Indian real estate.

"The total inflows into the real estate sector saw a yearly decline of 31% in H1 2019 - from USD 3.2 bn in H1 2018 to nearly USD 2.2 bn in H1 2019," says Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO - ANAROCK Capital. "Also, the IL&FS default last year and RBI's tightening norms for NBFC and HFC lending to real estate had a severe impact, to say the least." Of the total funding into the sector in H1 2019:

Private equity inflows accounted for over USD 2.1 bn, while USD 140 mn came in from NBFCs/HFCs · In H1 2018, PE funding stood at approx. USD 2.6 bn and funding from NBFCs/HFCs saw a 73% decline - from USD 520 mn in H1 2018 to USD 140 mn in H1 2019 ·

Of the total USD 2.2 bn funding in H1 2019, over 89% was equity funding; only 11% was debt. In H1 2018, equity funding had a 83% share while debt stood at 17%.

"Mumbai attracted the maximum (24%) of the overall inflows into the sector amounting to USD 530 million," says Shobhit Agarwal. "Pune followed with nearly USD 250 million coming in from institutional investors - an increase of 97% for Mumbai's immediate neighbour since H1 2018."

H1 2019 Funding - Sector-wise Breakup· Commercial real estate attracted the lion's share of investments with 64% amounting to over USD 1.4 bn · Residential real estate attracted over USD 270 mn · Retail real estate attracted USD 260 mn · Logistics & warehousing attracted nearly USD 200 mn

Even while caution prevails over the current market dynamics, the incumbent's government proactive initiatives across sectors will doubtlessly cause more private equity inflows into the real estate sector. While Indian commercial real estate's overall attractiveness for institutional funds is now well-established, the residential sector is also likely to become increasingly interesting in the back of the government's determined push to affordable housing.

About ANAROCK:

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly-respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and Strategic Consulting.

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analysis and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian and GCC markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 300 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

Please visit http://www.anarock.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830831/ANAROCK_Logo.jpg