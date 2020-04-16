‘Agitating migrant labourers display the failure of the country’s labour policies’

Mumbai: Despite having an inter-state migrant workmen act, the labour department has not been able to create a database of these migrant workers, stated Punit Minj of Jharkhand Mines Area Co-ordination Committee (JMACC). He further claimed the unprepared lockdown by the central government has just brought to light the plight of these workers.

Answering questions during a webinar session organised by Centre for Financial Accountability, Minj said, “Lockdown was necessary. But the government was completely unprepared for this. The government hadn’t foreseen this (migrant labourers on street) situation which shows its unpreparedness. This has left so many starving.” Commenting on the gathering of migrant labourers during the lockdown in Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and Kerala, he said this showed the failed labour policies of the government.

It is estimated that around five-six lakh workers walked on foot to reach their respective villages, during the lockdown. Around 22 people (migrant workers and their kin) have lost their lives in their struggle to get back home. Minj stated, “The workers and migrant workers were always exploited. Their number of deaths were always higher than COVID 19 deaths.”

According to a status report submitted by the central government, it is estimated that around 1.03 million migrant workers and other needy people are residing in 26,476 relief and shelter camps across the country, during the lockdown. He stated the state governments should take responsibility for the migrant labourers in their region and that there is no other option.

He reiterated the issue of migrant workers has come to the forefront now even though this has prevailed for a long time. “We have laws like the interstate migration act where registrations are mandated. But that does not happen. There are loopholes in the system and those need to be addressed.”