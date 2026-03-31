Agenda For BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide: Focus On Governance Reforms, Accountability And Civic Discipline

Expectations rise as Ashwini Bhide takes charge, with focus on improving governance and civic accountability in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil - FPJ

Mumbai, March 31: A lot of hopes have been raised by the appointment of Ashwini Bhide (55) as Mumbai's municipal commissioner. And it is just not because she is the first woman to hold that important post, but because she has a track record as an official who can deliver.

BMC’s achievements often overlooked

At the outset, we would like to mention that the BMC is doing a good job in several areas. For example, it supplies almost 4,000 million litres of water daily from seven lakes, one of which, Bhatsa, is over 100 kms from the city.

The civic body clears 7,000 tonnes of solid waste daily. Over three lakh students are enrolled in its schools, where they are taught in eight different media. Somehow, these and other achievements of the BMC are unknown to most of its 13 million citizens.

Need for improved civic governance

But having said this, one should also underscore the fact that civic governance has deteriorated big time. Managing a gargantuan metropolis is essentially a massive management task. Ideally, a corporate culture should be infused into the corporation. But pending that, definitely there is scope for tremendous improvement in the way the metropolis is run.

Strengthening ward-level accountability

Here we lay down a few core areas where Bhide can show palpable improvement without any extra budget allocation:

There are 24 administrative wards, each headed by an assistant commissioner. If these officials are asked to introduce work culture in their respective wards, people will notice the difference. Today, many of them do not report for work on time. Even if they do, they hardly meet citizens.

It will be great if citizens are permitted to meet assistant commissioners daily for one hour. When Sitaram Kunte was the commissioner, he had boosted computerisation and opened citizen facilitation centres in all wards. These need to be activated, and citizens should receive a response to their complaints and suggestions within, say, a fortnight.

Focus on A ward infrastructure

‘A’ ward is the most important administrative segment in that it is where the seat of government, Mantralaya, the Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, CST, Reserve Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, the Taj, Trident, and a host of important buildings are situated.

This ward also receives lakhs of people who come from the suburbs to work in different offices. Until recently, this ward did not have a full-fledged assistant commissioner. It was only recently, after FPJ took up the issue with Mayor Ritu Tawde, that an official was appointed.

However, the condition of this ward is pathetic. The pavements, roads, and other infrastructure have deteriorated sharply over the years. Most filthy food is sold right in front of the BMC headquarters, and illegal constructions galore. If this ward is upgraded, then it can become a tourist attraction.

Curbing corruption and improving vigilance

Corruption is rampant in most of the wards. The building & factories, the licence, and health departments are notorious in this regard. Engineers have ensconced themselves for years together in the same ward. There is a need for a shake-up, and the vigilance section should be activated in a big way.

In the past, permission was not granted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to prosecute certain assistant commissioners who were accused of corruption in Covid-related contracts. Bhide should grant permission immediately.

Improving civic discipline

Most Mumbaikars use the city as a vast spittoon and littering area. The institution of nuisance detectors should be revived. Clean-up marshals should be reintroduced. For far too long, most citizens have got away with their utter lack of civic sense.

Regulating hawkers and enforcing rules

Mayor Tawde has taken the initiative of removing hawkers doing business within 150 metres of railway stations, etc. The campaign has been a success. But it is of utmost importance that this High Court-mandated rule is implemented ruthlessly.

Tackling illegal hoardings and banners

Politicians and ward officers are brazenly committing contempt of court by not coming down heavily on those who erect illegal banners and hoardings all over. If Bhide can put an end to this mockery of law, Mumbai will aesthetically look better.

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Addressing legal delays in illegal construction cases

The law department must be asked to proactively get stays granted by the city civil courts vacated immediately. It has become a norm to carry out illegal construction, obtain a stay, and ensure that the law department does not vacate them for ages.

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