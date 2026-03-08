After Years Behind Scaffolding: Historic Bet Dwarka Trust Temples In Mumbadevi Reopen Following Grand Reconstruction And Pran Pratishtha

The Bet Dwarka Trust-run Shri Jagdish and Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, along with the Shri Hanuman Temple in Mumbadevi, which had remained closed for the past few years due to building repairs, reopened for devotees after reconstruction and the performance of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) rituals on Saturday. |

Mumbai: The Bet Dwarka Trust-run Shri Jagdish and Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, along with the Shri Hanuman Temple in Mumbadevi, which had remained closed for the past few years due to building repairs, reopened for devotees after reconstruction and the performance of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) rituals on Saturday.

A Sacred Link to Dwarka and Puri

The temple, a branch of the Lord Krishna temple in Bet Dwarka, Gujarat, is located beside the historic Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Zaveri Bazaar. The deity at the temple is a replica of the idol at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The Mumbadevi Temple is the Gramdevi (presiding deity) of Mumbai.

A team of 15 priests conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremonies. The rituals were held over two days and were attended by the trust’s Mumbai-based trustee Mihirbhai Mehta, as well as Gujarat-based trustees Samirbhai Patel and Saurabhbhai Dalal.

An Open Invitation to the Faithful

Hemant Jadhav, manager of the Shri Mumbadevi Temple — who will also be overseeing the renovated shrine — has appealed to devotees to visit the temple for darshan and puja.

The temple's idols were shifted when the structure underwent renovation and were reconsecrated after elaborate rituals. The original Bet Dwarka temple is located on an island near Okha, approximately 30 km from Dwarka. The site is steeped in the legends of Lord Krishna, who is believed to have resided there during his reign as the King of Dwarka.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/