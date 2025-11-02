After Wadala, BMC Decides To Relocate Dadar Fish Market To Airoli Check Post, Mulund; Vendors Firm On Not Shifting | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC's Market department has decided to shift the Dadar fresh fish market vendors, who are currently operating on the Senapati Bapat Marg, to a plot near Airoli check post in Mulund East. The relocation will be temporary as the permanant shifting of the vendors is scheduled at redeveloped Crawford market building. This comes after the BMC Market department plan to temporarily relocate the Dadar fish market to a plot in Wadala did not fructify.

"The permanent relocation for the Dadar fish vendors will be Crawford market. Till then we have decided to shift them to Airoli," said assistant municipal commissioner of BMC (Markets) Alka Sasane. The decision to remove the vendors from Senapati Bapat Marg comes after intense protest by residents of Dadar East, prominently by the Swarajya CHS, on the road last month protesting against the fish market, stating that since the closure of Elphinstone Bridge, the traffic in the area has multiplied and the fish market adds to the chaos. The residents' protest was supported by local MLA Mahesh Sawant.

However, the fish vendors are up in arms against the BMC's decision and are firm on their stand to continue their business either in Dadar at their original location or at the new Crawford market building. "We have a court order protecting us. The BMC has earlier proposed to shift us at Airoli in 2021 against which we had gone to HC and the court asked our choice. We agreed to shift to Crawford market. There is now no question of shifting to Airoli or Wadala," said a representative of Dadar fish market vendors association.

As per the sources, the market department has decided to send eviction notice to the vendors this week giving them 15 days time to vacate, unless actions will be taken under Municipal Corporation Act. Officials also said that the vendors from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fish market, which is next to Crawford market, are not willing to accommodate Dadar fish vendors with them. "There is an infighting among Dadar and CSM fish vendors. Finally, we took a call to shift Dadar fish vendors to Airoli," a senior BMC officer said.

A fish vendors from Dadar said, "We do not intend to create problems for residents of Swarajya CHS. We can shift to our original spot where the market building was located. If not, as promised in the court we will shift to Crawford market."

