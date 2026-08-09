After Lohagad Murder Case, Parents Turn To Private Detectives For Pre-Marital Background Checks | File Photo

Mumbai: The Lohagad murder case has triggered concern among parents looking to arrange marriages, with an increasing number of families now turning to private detectives to conduct background checks on prospective brides and grooms before finalising a marriage.

Parents Seek Detailed Verification Before Marriage

According to private detectives, there has been a noticeable rise in inquiries from parents, particularly those of prospective grooms, seeking detailed information about the woman their son is planning to marry. The Lohagad case, in which Sia is accused of allegedly killing her would-be husband with the help of her lover, has reportedly heightened concerns among families.

Parents are increasingly seeking reassurance that their children do not fall victim to similar incidents. As a result, families are placing greater emphasis on detailed pre-marital background verification rather than relying solely on information provided by matrimonial websites, relatives or acquaintances.

Private detective Rajani Pandit said such investigations were being conducted even earlier, but inquiries have increased significantly following the Siya case. “There was already a demand for pre-marital investigations, but after the Sia case, the number of inquiries has increased considerably. Parents are now more cautious and want to know as much as possible about a prospective partner before the marriage,” Pandit said.

According to Pandit, the service is not limited to ordinary families. Political leaders and affluent families are also increasingly approaching private detectives for pre-marital verification. She added that Indian parents living abroad are also contacting detective agencies in large numbers to verify prospective brides or grooms in India.

Investigations Cost Up To ₹3 Lakh

The cost of such investigations ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 lakh, depending on the nature and extent of the investigation. Clients can choose services according to their specific requirements.

The investigations may include discreetly monitoring publicly observable movements to establish where and how frequently a prospective partner visits certain places, verifying financial circumstances, checking for existing romantic relationships and determining whether the person has any substance-abuse issues. Detectives may also verify employment, education, family background, marital history and other relevant information.

The traditional practice of checking a prospective bride or groom’s horoscope, education, employment and family background is therefore increasingly being supplemented by independent background verification.

‘Character Matters More Than a Horoscope’: Rajani Pandit

Renowned Mumbai-based private detective Rajani Pandit said, “We work to uncover the faces hidden behind appearances. Earlier, people mostly approached us after marriage to investigate extramarital relationships between spouses. The picture has now completely changed. Today’s generation gives importance not only to the horoscope but also to verifying the prospective partner’s character, lifestyle, education, family background and financial position. We receive more calls for pre-marital inquiries than for several other assignments. Based on my 40 years of experience, I first counsel the concerned people. Only if they are not satisfied do I take up a detailed investigation.”

One Private Detective said, “Two years ago, we would receive about one inquiry a month regarding pre-marital investigations. Now, we receive at least four calls a day. Of these, around two cases are registered for investigation every day. While the internet and social media have increased communication and connectivity, their negative impact is also visible in society. Parents therefore no longer want to depend on hearsay and prefer to make decisions only after verifying information with evidence.”

‘Parents’ Interest Has Increased Rapidly’

The head of a private detective agency in Kurla, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We have been discreetly investigating such cases for the past 10 years. Following recent high-profile cases, parents’ interest in pre-marital background checks has increased rapidly. We are receiving a large number of inquiries every day, and investigations have already begun in several cases.”

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