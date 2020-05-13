After hotelier's son's death in Marine Drive, Jaguar rams into parked tempo in Andheri; second case in under 24 hours

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.20pm on Tuesday near MIDC area. Police said, Shah, a Vile Parle resident, who was driving in an inebriated state in an opposite direction, lost control over the steering wheel and dashed into a parked tempo. The collision was massive and Shah sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was immediately rushed to Cooper hospital, where he died during the treatment.

A senior police official said, while the hospital will determine if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, a strong stench of liquor was coming off from him. However, as he had sustained injuries, he was rushed to the hospital first.

MIDC Police later lodged a case against him. Unfortunately, during the course of the treatment, Shah succumbed to his injuries and died around 5am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the official handle of Mumbai Police tweeted about the incident and pointed out that driving out unnecessarily during lockdown is not allowed and driving drunk is definitely never allowed.