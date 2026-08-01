After Heavy Rain Havoc, Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale Reviews Road & Bridge Damage in Palghar - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Days after Palghar was battered by heavy rains, Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale visited the district on Saturday to inspect roads and bridges damaged by last week's downpour.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale visited Palghar to inspect roads and bridges damaged by last week's heavy rainfall, which disrupted connectivity to several villages, assuring early restoration work pic.twitter.com/QoNmJBTZjQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

Minister reviews rain-hit infrastructure

According to reports, Palghar was among the worst-affected districts due to the heavy rainfall, with severe flooding disrupting normal life and cutting off connectivity to several villages.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhosale wrote, "An on-site inspection of the Manor–Maswan–Palghar route in Palghar district, which was affected due to heavy rainfall, was conducted to thoroughly review the current condition of the roads, the impact on traffic, as well as the immediate remedial measures to be taken."

Following the inspection, the minister said that necessary directions had been issued to the concerned officials. "Instructions were given to the concerned agencies to immediately undertake the required repair and reconstruction works to restore traffic as smoothly and quickly as possible while ensuring that citizens' safety remains uncompromised," he added.

Palghar among worst-hit districts

Palghar witnessed some of its worst flooding in the past decade after incessant rainfall and the release of water from dams caused rivers to overflow. More than 200 villages across the district lost connectivity with their respective taluka headquarters and the district headquarters after roads and culverts were submerged.

According to reports, at least two people lost their lives, while more than 224 people were rescued during the heavy rains. Several families across the district were also severely affected by the flooding.

Officials accompany inspection

During the inspection, Bhosale was accompanied by Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit, MLA Vilas Tare, MP Hemant Savara, and senior officials from the Public Works Department.

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