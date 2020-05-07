After Devendra Fadnavis slams Thackeray Govt over Sion Hospital incident, Health min Rajesh Tope says, 'no point in doing politics'

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope answered to all the critics of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Government, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over the Sion Hospital incident.

For the unintiated, a video from Sion Hospital in Mumbai went viral on social media. The video shows at least four dead bodies wrapped in black plastic on beds next to the patients in the hospital.

The video was tweeted by BJP MP Nitesh Rane. Slamming the BMC, he said, “In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!! This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this! Very very shameful!! (sic)."