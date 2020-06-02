After corona outbreak, Arthur Road Jail has turned into hellhole: Advocate

Mumbai: After the coronavirus outbreak inside Arthur Road Jail, matters seemed to have further deteriorated in the Central prison, rather than being on the mend. It is now being alleged that the authorities have been under-reporting cases and doing little to ensure the safety of the inmates.

Around 158 inmates have been reportedly infected and over seven jail staff too have tested positive. However, after this, the jail authorities claimed to have taken several measures to contain the spread of the virus, they had informed the Bombay High Court, recently.

But Advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, representing the accused in the case of the murder of the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, claims to have received messages from one of his clients, revealing the 'worst' situation inside the prison.

One of the accused in the Dabholkar murder case is lodged in the 'Anda' cell of the prison.

"I am told that the situation inside Arthur Road has worsened. Nothing seems to be in place," Ichalkaranjikar claimed, adding, "The authorities here are under-reporting the cases."

According to the advocate, his client has told him that several prisoners have fever and other health issues but no one is checking on them. "Many have fever and other ailments. But there is only one single doctor inside, who is there just in name. The authorities aren't taking proper care of the prisoners," Ichalkaranjikar alleged.

Seven jail staff have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and many others have been quarantined, including the jail superintendent.

"The authorities are working with only a handful of staff. The situation is so that no checks are kept on prisoners," the advocate claimed.

"For instance, the Anda cell used to have a strict surveillance but now, it is not so. All Anda cell inmates are allowed to roam around the prison premises and are locked up again only in the evening," Ichalkaranjikar added.

If Ichalkaranjikar is to be believed, then the situation inside has deteriorated to the extent that the inmates do not have masks. "The authorities are not being provided with masks and hand sanitisers, which are the basic and mandatory things to keep the virus at bay. I am told that they received these things initially, that is around a month ago. But now, they don't have anything," he alleged.

In contrast, says Ichalkaranjikar, is the scenario at Bangalore's Bellary central prison, where the killers of Gauri Lankesh are being held.

"I spoke to them at Bellary. The situation there is much better. They are given masks, separate soaps and sanitisers for all.They are even allowed to communicate with their family through phone calls," he claimed, adding, "Phone call systems have not commenced here in Arthur Road jail." It may be noted that last week, the Bombay HC had suggested that jail authorities set up telephone services to enable prisoners to connect with their families.