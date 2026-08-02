After Completing Jail Term, 65-Year-Old Pakistani Man Remains At Mumbai Police Station Awaiting Deportation | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Mumbai: A 65-year-old Pakistani national has been living under police supervision at the MRA Marg Police Station in south Mumbai for several months as authorities await clearance from Pakistan to deport him to Karachi.

The man, identified as Nadir Munir Khan, a cloth merchant from Karachi, has remained at the police station for illegally entering and staying in India. Police officials said his deportation has been delayed as Pakistani authorities are yet to issue the necessary travel permit despite repeated communication through official channels.

According to police, Khan was apprehended by MRA Marg Police on April 11, 2024, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after his movements raised suspicion. During questioning, he admitted that he was a Pakistani citizen but failed to produce a valid passport, visa or any travel documents.

An FIR was subsequently registered against him under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act for illegally entering and residing in India. Given his nationality, he was also questioned by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) before being prosecuted.

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A local court later sentenced Khan to six months' imprisonment, which he completed before being released on October 11, 2024. Since his release, he has been staying at the MRA Marg Police Station under strict supervision as deportation formalities remain pending.

Police officials said the Mumbai Police Special Branch has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and, through diplomatic channels, has sent multiple reminders to the Pakistani authorities seeking the travel documents required for his repatriation. However, no response has been received so far.

In his statement to the police, Khan said he had travelled to Kathmandu, Nepal, in 2023 for business. He claimed that local traders cheated him in a leather jacket deal and assaulted him when he demanded payment, during which he allegedly lost his passport and other travel documents.

After being fined in Nepal for overstaying, Khan allegedly entered India through the Sonauli land border in Uttar Pradesh without valid documents. He first travelled to New Delhi before reaching Mumbai in November 2023, where he was eventually detained.

Officials confirmed that Khan is a resident of Karachi and that all efforts are being made to complete the deportation process. Until the required travel permit is issued by Pakistani authorities, he will continue to remain under the care and supervision of the MRA Marg Police Station. Police officials expressed hope that the pending formalities would be completed soon, after which Khan will be deported to Karachi.

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