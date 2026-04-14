After Bangalore ‘Zombie Drug’ Scare Reaches Mumbai; Man Seen Standing Completely Motionless In Mira Road By The Road - WATCH | gems of mbmc

Mumbai: After reports from cities such as Bengaluru, Bihar and Chandigarh, concerns over the so-called “zombie drug” have now surfaced in Mira Bhayandar, with a recent incident from Bhayandar West drawing sharp reactions online.

According to the post shared by instagram handle 'gems of mbmc', the incident, reported from 90ft Road in Bhayandar West, shows a man standing unusually still in what appears to be a highly disoriented state. In the video, the individual can be seen remaining motionless, appearing to be under the influence of an unknown substance, raising concerns among viewers.

The caption that accompanies the post states the term “zombie drug” is commonly used to describe substances that leave individuals extremely sedated, slow-moving, and unresponsive, often unable to react to their surroundings or maintain normal physical control.

The video, which circulated on Instagram, triggered a wave of reactions from users, many of whom raised concerns over alleged open drug activity in the area. Some users claimed that near Jangid Complex circle, substances are being sold openly late at night, urging police to intervene before the situation worsens.

“Local police please take some action. Even outside Jangid Complex circle some folks sell openly drugs every night after 10 pm. Kindly intervene before next gen gets affected beyond repair,” one user commented.

Others echoed similar concerns, calling for stricter enforcement. “Pls take some strict action against drugs,” another wrote, while a third added, “This is really concerning now.”

Several users also pointed to the condition of the individual in the video, noting that he appeared completely still and possibly under the influence.

While there is no official confirmation yet regarding the substance involved, the incident has intensified concerns among residents, with many urging authorities to take immediate cognisance, investigate the source, and act before the issue escalates into a larger public safety threat.

Authorities are yet to issue a statement.

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