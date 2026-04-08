After Chandigarh, Another Video Of Suspected 'Zombie Drug' Abuse Goes Viral After Bengaluru Man Stands Motionless For Hours - WATCH

A viral video from Bengaluru has triggered widespread concern on social media after a man was seen standing completely still on a roadside, prompting speculation about alleged drug abuse. The clip surfaced only days after a similar incident in Chandigarh, leading many online users to draw comparisons between the two cases.

Man seen motionless near Bagalur college

The video, reportedly filmed in the Bagalur area near a local college, shows a man standing by the roadside without noticeable movement or reaction to people around him. Passersby appear curious and concerned as he remains in the same position for an extended period.

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The footage quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), where several posts claimed that a dangerous “zombie drug” had reached the city. One viral post warned that substances allegedly containing Xylazine, often described online as causing trance-like behaviour, were spreading in Bengaluru.

Despite these claims, no official authority has confirmed any connection between the man’s condition and drug use. His identity and the circumstances behind his behaviour also remain unknown.

Police acknowledge viral claims

As speculation intensified, Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Police Station responded publicly to the viral post, requesting details through direct messages and assuring users that the matter would be examined.

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Authorities have not released any findings so far, and officials have urged people to avoid jumping to conclusions based on unverified social media narratives.

Online reactions range from fear to concern

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While some users described the situation as frightening, others expressed empathy, hoping the individual receives medical or psychological help if needed.

Several commenters discussed Xylazine, a veterinary sedative that has gained global attention after reports of it being mixed with opioids such as fentanyl or heroin in certain countries. However, experts repeatedly caution that unusual behaviour captured in viral videos cannot be medically diagnosed without proper investigation.

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Similar incident reported earlier in Chandigarh

The Bengaluru clip drew comparisons to a recent viral video from Chandigarh, where a delivery worker was reportedly seen standing motionless near a parked vehicle in Sector 33B for nearly two hours.

In that case, locals alerted authorities, and the man was taken for medical evaluation. Officials never confirmed drug involvement, though online discussions widely speculated about substance abuse.

Health professionals note that individuals appearing unresponsive or motionless in public spaces could be experiencing a range of issues, including medical emergencies, mental health crises, exhaustion, dehydration, or neurological conditions, not necessarily drug use.