After Aaditya, Tejas Thackeray’s presence fuels speculation

After Aaditya Thackeray, breaking the chain and became the first Thackeray to contest elections, speculations are rife that his brother Tejas might enter active politics.

According to Hindustan Times, Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son Tejas shared the dais at Shiv Sena’s public meeting in Sangamner, Ahmednagar district, on Wednesday. Since then, discussions within political circles started if Tejas will follow the footsteps of his elder brother Aaditya.

But when asked about it, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray denied the speculations and said that Tejas had just come to see the election rally. “Tejas has just come to see the rally. He is a person who wanders in the jungle. He knows we don’t have any wild animals; they are on the other side (other parties),” Thackeray quipped during his speech in Sangamner reported the Hindustan Times.

Tejas, on Wednesday, shared the stage with Thackeray and other BJP, Sena leaders. He was welcomed with chants of ‘Kon aala re, kon aala, Shiv Senecha wagh aala’. Tejas, 24, was in the news recently after a new species of snakes, discovered in the Western Ghats, was named Boiga thackerayi (Thackerays cat snake) after him, for his contribution to the find.