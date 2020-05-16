After 3-day dip, MBMC finds 21 new Covid-19 positive cases

After registering a relatively lower count in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for the last three days, 21 people tested positive for the virus in the twin-city on Thursday, heightening worries for the citizens as well as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Only nine cases had been reported in the past three days. However, with the latest additions, the cumulative total of Covid-19 positive cases registered by the MBMC’s health department has now reached to 286. In a major cause of concern, out of the 21 new cases, 11 were reported from the sprawling Ganesh Deval Nagar slums which is home to more than 55,000 people- especially migrant workers hailing from various states including- Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

With 156 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for almost 50% of the cases, followed by 65 each from the east and west sides of Bhayandar. On the other hand a total of 172 people have recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals, pulling down the number of active cases to 107.

67 areas had been removed from the list of containment zones in the twin-city because they reported no new cases in the last 14 days. Unfortunately, seven patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection. To prevent virus spread, the MBMC had extended the complete lockdown as the rigid containment exercise will continue till the midnight of 17, May.