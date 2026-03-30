'Affordable Airport Food Is Possible': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Visits Udan Yatri Cafe At Mumbai Airport For Quick ₹10 Chai - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A recent post by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha sparked conversation around the affordability of food at airports, after he shared his experience of visiting the Udan Yatri Cafe at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Taking to social media platform X, Chadha revealed that he was able to purchase a cup of tea for just Rs 10 while waiting to board a flight to Delhi. His post quickly gained attention, especially among frequent flyers who often associate airport food with high prices.

Visited the Udaan Yatri café at Mumbai Airport and had chai for just ₹10.



Was flying to Delhi and wanted chai before the flight. Spoke to several travellers while I was there. All of them happy, all of them saying the same thing: Easy on the pocket, good service, value for… pic.twitter.com/wOelXZ2iZS — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 30, 2026

In his video post, Chadha described how he stopped by the Cafe for a quick cup of chai before his flight and ended up interacting with several fellow passengers. According to him, the response from travellers was overwhelmingly positive. “All of them happy, all of them saying the same thing: Easy on the pocket, good service, value for money,” he noted.

The Udan Yatri Cafe is part of an initiative aimed at making essential food and beverages accessible and affordable for air passengers. The concept aligns with broader efforts in India’s aviation sector to improve passenger experience, particularly for budget travellers and first-time flyers.

Airport food pricing has long been a point of criticism, with passengers frequently voicing concerns over inflated rates. In that context, Chadha’s post reignited discussions about the feasibility of reasonably priced food within airport premises, which are typically associated with premium pricing due to high operational costs.

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Chadha concluded his post by stressing that affordable airport food is not only possible but already being implemented, calling the Cafe a 'proof' of concept. His remarks have since drawn appreciation online, with many users expressing hope that similar models will be adopted across more airports and railway stations in the country.

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