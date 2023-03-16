Affected by Navi Mumbai airport, villagers want original names for resettlements

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The project-affected persons (PAPs) of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to name their new settlement areas after their old villages. They say that they lost their lands for the airport but their identities should be intact.

Sameer Keni, divisional president of BJP Vadghar Panchayat Samiti, said that CIDCO acquired lands in Chinchpada, Kolhe Kopar, Pargaon, Ovale, Kombadbhuje and Ulwe villages for the proposed airport. CIDCO named the plots Vadghar Pushpak Node, Pushpak Nagar, R1, R2, R3, R4, and R5.

Villagers were compensated with 22.5% of developed land

Of the total land surrendered, villagers were compensated with 22.5% of developed land. Keni said that the names of these areas have been changed, resulting in loss of identity for villagers. He said the issue was discussed with Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi and Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur.

“The address on ration cards, Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks are of original villages. However, the newly built colonies are not named after the old villages. We are requesting that the new colonies be named after the old villages,” said Keni.

No positive response yet

The Vadghar Panchayat Samiti has been following up the issue with the planning agency but hasn’t received any positive response. “If there is no positive response, we will be forced to stage a protest,” said Keni.

