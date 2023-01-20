Advocate moves court for inaction on complaint against Chandrakant Patil’s remarks on Ambedkar and Phule

ANI

An advocate had filed a complaint before a sessions court against DCP Hemraj Rajput, ACP Suhas Hemade and senior inspector of RCF police station Babasaheb Ghawate for not taking his complaint neither registering an FIR against minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil for alleged objectionable remarks on social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule.

He contended that Patil had committed an offence under the Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. His plea sought directions from the court to the RCF police station to probe his complaint and initial proceedings against the policemen.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)