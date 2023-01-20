e-Paper Get App
Advocate moves court for inaction on complaint against Chandrakant Patil’s remarks on Ambedkar and Phule

An advocate had filed a complaint before a sessions court against DCP Hemraj Rajput, ACP Suhas Hemade and senior inspector of RCF police station Babasaheb Ghawate for not taking his complaint neither registering an FIR against minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil for alleged objectionable remarks on social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 05:24 AM IST
article-image
ANI
An advocate had filed a complaint before a sessions court against DCP Hemraj Rajput, ACP Suhas Hemade and senior inspector of RCF police station Babasaheb Ghawate for not taking his complaint neither registering an FIR against minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil for alleged objectionable remarks on social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule.

He contended that Patil had committed an offence under the Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. His plea sought directions from the court to the RCF police station to probe his complaint and initial proceedings against the policemen.

article-image

