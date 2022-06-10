e-Paper Get App

Adivi Sesh's Major delays; PVR botches movie screening

Major movie show delayed at PVR Orion Mall Panvel

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
Image credits: Google

People at PVR Orion Mall Panvel arrived way early to watch Adivi Sesh's movie Major. But they had to endure major delays before the movie began. And when the movie did begin, it started in the middle.

Apoorva Kandpile, a resident of Panvel who had gone to watch the 10.45 pm screening, shared his experience with Free Press Journal.

"The movie was to begin at 10.45 pm but got delayed due to technical reasons. The film started after 30 minutes and that also not from the scratch. We were shifted to another auditorium and the movie started at 11.50 pm. Everyone was irritated. I did not expect this from PVR."

Commenting on the incident Tanushree from PVR all India customer service executive said, "The incident happened due to technical issues. PVR did not have any motive of putting the audience in trouble while watching the movie. We did not intend to break the comfort zone."

