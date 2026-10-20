Adarsh Ramlila Mandal Celebrates Over 50 Years Of Tradition, Honours Captain Smit Machhar And Promotes Addiction-Free Society |

Bhiwandi: Keeping alive a tradition spanning more than five decades, the Adarsh Ramlila Mandal is staging its annual Ramlila with devotion and enthusiasm at the Manasarovar area of Bhiwandi. Around 20 artists from Kashi and Prayagraj have joined the production, alongside local performers from Maharashtra. Local women artists are also playing prominent roles, including that of Mata Sita.

This year’s Ramlila has been dedicated to Captain Smit Machhar, a devotee of Lord Hanuman who saved the lives of 174 people. A special entrance gate and hoardings have been installed in his honour. Notably, the organisers have refrained from putting up hoardings of politicians or social workers within the venue.

Bow Ceremony and Breaking of Shiva’s Bow Captivate Audience

The performances have featured key episodes from the Ramayana, including Darshan, Phulwari, Dhanush Yagya, the dialogue between Ravana and Banasura, Janak’s anger, Lakshman’s fury and the breaking of Shiva’s bow. Through traditional presentation, dialogue and acting, the artists have brought these episodes to life for the audience.

Real-Life Brothers Share the Stage

An interesting feature of the production is that Anil Tiwari, who plays Lakshman, and Sunil Tiwari, who portrays Lord Shiva, are brothers. Anil Tiwari is the mandal’s director and has been performing Ramlila for around 20 years. He also presents Ram Katha and has performed across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with Maharashtra being the state where he has given the most performances.

Similarly, Santosh Pundge, who plays Hanuman, and Dashrath Pundge, who portrays Ravana, are brothers from the Aundha Nagnath area of Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. Apart from performing in Ramlila, Dashrath Pundge works as a tailor during his spare time.

Veteran Artist Has 57 Years of Experience

Pandit Subhash Sharma, a senior artist and retired Central Government employee, has been associated with Ramlila for around 57 years. He has portrayed several important characters, including Dasharath, Parshuram, Bali and Ravana. He recalled playing Lakshman for the first time at around nine years of age and has continued to contribute to the preservation of the religious and cultural tradition.

Local Lyricist Plays Mata Sita

Gudiya Singh, a local lyricist, has been portraying Mata Sita for the past six years. She said her interest in traditional and devotional songs began in childhood and eventually inspired her to join Ramlila and take on the role.

Ramlila Carries Message Against Addiction

Alongside preserving religious and cultural heritage, the Adarsh Ramlila Mandal is using the event to promote an addiction-free society. Posters and a short play presented by Brahma Kumaris performers highlight the harmful consequences of substance abuse. The campaign emphasises that addiction affects not only individuals but also their families and society urging people to stay away from intoxicants and encourage others to adopt an addiction-free lifestyle.

Through this initiative the mandal is bringing religious devotion, cultural preservation and social responsibility together on one platform, while introducing younger generations to the values and ideals of the Ramayana.

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