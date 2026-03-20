Actress Nimisha Nair Exposes Road Rage, Police Trace, Accused Released After Notice |

Mumbai: Two men, aged between 25 and 27 years, have been booked for road rage after actress Nimisha Nair shared the incident's video on Instagram, while tagging the Mumbai police, the Commissioner of Police and CM Devendra Fadnavis. “As a law-abiding citizen, I feel it is my responsibility to report such incidents whenever they happen. Sadly, they happen way too often,” read her post.

In her complaint to the Kherwadi police, Nair, 30, said the incident took place in the wee hours of March 17 when she was travelling in an Uber cab along with her friend. She had hailed the ride at around 4.25am from her Andheri residence to Nariman Point.

At approx 4.45 am, when the cab reached the Kherwadi bridge in Bandra East, the cab overtook a motorcycle. This apparently enraged the biker duo, prompting them to chase the cab and waylay it. They allegedly attempted to open the cab’s door, while threatening the driver. Nair began recording the incident, after which the duo fled, however, she managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number.

Also Watch:

After she uploaded the post, the police contacted her and traced the accused with the assistance of the registration details. The duo, along with their parents, later arrived at the police station and remained there for almost a day before being served notices and released.

The accused claimed they had abused the driver after he brushed past their motorcycle, asserting that they did not harm the passengers. They have been booked for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/