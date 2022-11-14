Jaya Bachchan, Women delegation meets Maharashtra Governor against Abdul Sattar's remarks against Supriya Sule

Mumbai: Supriya Sule reacts to Abdul Sattar's alleged comment against her | FPJ

Mumbai: A women's delegation comprising leaders from film actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, NCP women state president Vidya Chavan, Manisha Kayande, and Priyanka Chaturvedi met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday and said that they will meet the president over State Minister Abdul Sattar's alleged objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Speaking to the reporters, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that they will meet President Droupadi Murmu soon on the issue.

"Today we've met the governor, and we will soon meet the president too. The insulting of women will not be tolerated. Any person, including politicians, who makes objectionable comments against women should be thrown out to set an example," she said.

Activists targeted Abdulsattar in various parts of Maharashtra

Immediately following the comments, the NCP, Congress activists, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) protested in various parts of the state, including Nagpur, Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Amravati, Jalna, Latur, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Nandurbar, demanding Sattar be removed from the cabinet.

His effigy was targeted in Nashik city, with footwear and slogans shouted against him. Abdulsattar, a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, apologised in a public rally in Sillod.

Requested the governor take action on "repeated controversial statements"

NCP leader Fauzia Khan said that they have requested the governor take action on the "repeated controversial statements" about women in the state.

However, she termed the molestation case against her party leader Jitendra Awhad "false."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded action against Abdul Sattar and accused the state home minister of "misusing his power."

"Women are criticised badly; action should be taken." The home minister is misusing his power. "The Governor of Maharashtra had already written a letter to the Chief Minister on this issue," she said.

Devendra Fadnavis condemns Sattar's comment

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the statement of Agriculture Minister Abdulsattar. Taking an indirect jibe at the opposition, he said that it is important for both sides to follow a code of conduct. He said, "What Abdul Sattar said was totally wrong and indefensible." "We will always not support the use of such indignant language," he told news agency PTI.